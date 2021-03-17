WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional deaths and 30 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,475 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,801 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

2 cases are outbreak related

8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 case is community acquired

1 case is travel related to Michigan

18 case are still under investigation

WECHU says 273 cases are considered active. There are 38 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex, two are the B.1.1.7 variant first reported in the United Kingdom while the others are unknown.

There are 24 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital including four people in the ICU.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 401 people.

There are eight outbreaks in the region, including two at workplaces, four community outbreaks including the Southwest Detention Centre, the Downtown Mission, the Salvation Army and Victoria Manor, and two in long-term care and retirement homes.