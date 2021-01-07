WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three more people have died related to COVID-19.

The new deaths were a woman in her 60s residing in a long-term care home, a woman in her 80s residing in a long-term care home and a man in his 90s from the community.

There are 199 new cases of the virus on Thursday.

Due to the high number of cases, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed is extending the school closure for students until at least Jan. 23.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 9,045 confirmed cases of the virus, including 6,343 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

31 are related to outbreaks

9 are close contacts

159 are still under investigation

WECHU says 2,512 cases are considered active. There are 86 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 16 people are in the ICU. There are 174 people with suspected cases in hospital.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 190 people.

There are 44 outbreaks in the region, including 20 at LTC and retirement homes, 18 at workplaces and three community outbreaks.