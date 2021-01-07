WINDSOR, ONT. -- The medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex is recommending extending the school closure for students until at least Jan. 23.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed released his recommendations on Thursday, saying students should continue online learning until at least the end of the provincial lockdown.

Students resumed online class on Monday and the return to in-person learning for elementary students was scheduled for Jan. 11, but Amhed says if the province doesn’t extend it, he will issue his own order to ensure local students continue remote learning.

Ahmed says they looked at the evidence and COVID-19 statistics carefully before making the decision. They have also had discussions with the ministry of education.

“It was not an easy decision, I can tell you,” says Ahmed.

Ahmed said he can relate to what parents are going through, since he also has two children in the school system.

“I can imagine the challenges every parent has to face when making this decision on their own,” says Ahmed. “But looking at what we are seeing right now, the data, I tend to make my decision based on the public health impact of this evidence.”

After Jan. 23, Ahmed says they will look at data to decide if it needs to be extended again.

Ahmed says there is no clear formula, but he would like to see the community COVID-19 cases going down before students go back to the classroom.

Windsor-Essex had 199 new cases of the virus on Thursday, with three additional deaths. The per cent positivity rate for the region is 12.3.

Between Dec. 11 and Jan. 5, there have been 333 cases among school-aged children.

On Dec. 11, WECHU ordered learning to move out of the classroom and transition online effective Dec. 14, but the order expired as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Ahmed says he is focusing on what is best for the students and residents in Windsor-Essex, and that is to stay out of classrooms for now.

The original dates were set out as part of the Ford government’s province-wide lockdown, intended to suppress the spread of COVID-19.

Ontario’s education minister said Sunday that the start dates for in-person learning at schools across the province will still be Jan. 11, despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases. High school students will remain online until at least Jan. 25.

In a letter sent to parents on Saturday, Stephen Lecce reiterated that “schools are not a source of rising community transmission” and that the institutions have been protected in part due to the extended holiday break.

ETFO sent a letter to medical health officers on Wednesday, requesting a delay in back to class.

“Public Health Units have both the authority and the responsibility to protect our communities. We ask that you use that authority to reconsider the decision to resume in-person learning for elementary students on January 11, particularly in communities where the rate of community transmission is high and where other extreme public health measures have been deemed necessary,” said the letter.