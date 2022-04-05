28-year-old driver facing multiple charges following fatal hit and run

A 28-year-old Windsor woman is facing multiple charges following a fatal hit and run involving a cyclist in the city’s west end.

Windsor police attended the area of Wyandotte Street West near Crawford Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Friday, March 25 after receiving a report that a cyclist had been struck by a vehicle.

Police say a red 2014 Chevrolet Sonic hit the cyclist and continued driving southbound on Janette Avenue.

The cyclist, who has been identified as Ken McEldowney, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police obtained a description of the driver and at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrested the driver without incident “at an establishment” in the 300 block of Mill Street.

McEldowney succumbed to his injuries later that evening.

Officers say the driver appeared in court on Tuesday to answer to new charges, due to the fact the victim had passed away after the original charges were laid.

Police have charged Kelsey Barkovsky, 28, with the following:

Impaired operation of a conveyance causing death

Impaired operation of a conveyance causing death - exceed blood alcohol concentration

Leave the scene of an accident causing death

Police say the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com