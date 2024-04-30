Trudeau promises to protect local construction jobs — and to hold EV plants to it
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will do everything he can to protect local jobs, he promised Monday, as he met with a union concerned that foreign workers are taking Canadian jobs at a new electric-vehicle battery plant in southern Ontario.
His promise came as the Conservatives pushed him to make the contracts for six major EV projects in Canada public, to show what protections they include for unionized jobs.
Trudeau addressed a crowd of 500 construction union leaders from all provinces on Monday at the Canada's Building Trade Unions annual conference, where he received a standing ovation.
During a 35-minute fireside chat with Sean Strickland, executive director of CBTU, Trudeau made a commitment that his Liberal government will strive to make sure most jobs linked to electric-vehicle projects in Canada stay local.
"So yes, it's part and parcel of it that we expect that the construction, the installation, the maintenance be done by Canadians as much as is humanly possible," Trudeau said.
"We've been pushing on the plants to make sure of that."
CBTU wrote to Trudeau earlier this month asking him to intervene because they said Canadian workers were being sidelined in favour of foreign employees at the NextStar EV battery plant in Windsor, Ont.
About 180 skilled workers in the region remain unemployed, the letter said, despite being available to perform work that has instead been assigned to newcomers.
Both Trudeau and NextStar, which is owned by Stellantis and LG Energy Solution, have denied that is happening, saying 72 positions have gone to foreign workers to install equipment that Canadians will be taught to use.
There's nothing more disturbing to a construction worker, Strickland said to Trudeau, than "when you have a Canadian worker sitting at home, collecting employment insurance in their home community, and there are foreign workers doing his or her work in a plant."
"That is just completely inexplicable to that Canadian worker. We can't have that happen," Strickland said.
Foreign automakers have invested tens of billions of dollars since 2020 to build up electric-vehicle battery plants in southern Ontario, with help from the federal and provincial governments in the form of tax credits and subsidies.
Last week, Honda became the most recent automaker to announce an electric-vehicle battery plant in the province, following similar projects by Volkswagen in St. Thomas, Ont., and the Stellantis LG plant in Windsor.
These EV projects will guarantee "fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth" generations of workers because of those investments, Trudeau said.
"We didn't do it because the government said 'OK, let's build electric cars,'" he said. "We did it because we said, 'This is where the jobs are going to be in the future.'"
Opposition MPs, however, want Trudeau to do more than just promise to try and protect jobs.
The Conservatives tabled a motion at a House of Commons committee demanding the government produce the contracts for six electric-vehicle projects underway in Canada.
The Tories want to see what the contracts say about the use of foreign workers.
This is th second time they've tried to get such contracts.
"The government claimed that all these jobs, both in the construction phase, with the exception of a few specialty jobs, would be jobs that were there for Canadians," Conservative industry critic Rick Perkins said Monday at the government operations committee.
"And in fact, that's not the case."
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was undecided Monday on whether or not his party will support the Tories' quest, saying he needs more information.
"They're proposing to open up all contracts, and I've heard serious concerns about that jeopardizing the project," Singh said.
He maintained the NDP's position that any time public money goes toward projects, there need to be ironclad guarantees they would create good-paying union jobs, "and that the work stays in the country."
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to address the CBTU conference on Tuesday.
Trudeau gave leaders a cautionary warning ahead of Poilievre's speech.
"Ask him about whether he's actually going to stand with workers, even though for 20 years of his career in Parliament, he has ideologically stood against workers every step of the way — until, oh, suddenly he needs votes in order to get elected," Trudeau said.
"Look for actions, not just what people say. And I am proud to stand by the actions of what we have built together."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Baby and grandparents killed in wrong-way crash involving police on Ontario's Highway 401
An infant and the child's grandparents – aged 55 and 60 – were all killed when a vehicle being pursued by police in the wrong direction on Highway 401 in Whitby, Ont. caused a crash involving at least six vehicles, the Special Investigations Unit says. The driver of the suspect vehicle also died.
Judge holds Trump in contempt, fines him US$9,000 and raises threat of jail in hush money trial
Donald Trump was held in contempt of court Tuesday and fined US$9,000 for repeatedly violating a gag order that barred him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and some others connected to his New York hush money case. If he does it again, the judge warned, he could be jailed.
McGill requests 'police assistance' over pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it has 'requested police assistance' about the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
Air Canada walks back new seat selection policy change after backlash
Air Canada has paused a new seat selection fee for travellers booked on the lowest fares just days after implementing it.
New cancer treatment approved, but not everyone thinks it's what's best for patients
A new cancer treatment recently approved in Canada promises to cut treatment time down to just minutes, but experts have differing opinions on whether it's what's best for patients.
T. rex is at the centre of a debate over dinosaur intelligence
Surmising even the physical appearance of a dinosaur - or any extinct animal - based on its fossils is a tricky proposition, with so many uncertainties involved. Assessing a dinosaur's intelligence, considering the innumerable factors contributing to that trait, is exponentially more difficult.
Province boots mayor and council in small northern Ont. town out of office
An ongoing municipal strike, court battles and revolt by half of council has prompted the province to oust the mayor and council in Black River-Matheson.
This is how many dentists have actually signed up for Canada's new free dental program
A new Canadian dental care program is offering the hope of free care to millions, but while 1.7 million people have signed up for the plan, only about 5,000 dentists have done the same.
Sword-wielding man attacks passersby in London, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring 4 others
A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in a east London suburb early Tuesday, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring four others, authorities said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Conestoga is a foreign student mecca. Is its climb to riches leading it off a cliff?
Aggressive international recruitment has brought in a flood of new money, but questions are also being raised within the institution about the sustainability of that growth, and the motivations behind it.
-
Guelph, Ont. senior loses $34,000 to benefits scam
A Guelph, Ont. woman in her late 60s has lost $34,000 after falling victim to a Facebook scam.
-
Waterloo exploring potential MZO for new affordable housing project
The City of Waterloo is moving forward with a plan to try and rezone 25 acres of city-owned land near RIM Park to allow for affordable and attainable housing.
London
-
Homeowner finds woman sleeping in their northeast London home
London police have charged a woman after they say a person found a stranger sleeping in their home.
-
London police lay charges after finding bb-style pellet gun
A London woman has been arrested after police were called by somebody who was woken up around 11 p.m. at a city hotel. According to the person who called 911, a woman was seen banging on doors of the hotel while allegedly holding a gun.
-
Over 1,500 students in Huron-Perth sent suspension notices
The Huron Perth Public Health Unit has issued 1,557 suspension orders to students in elementary and secondary school whose immunization records are considered incomplete.
Barrie
-
Police seek help in determining how a young man died in Blue Mountains crash
OPP is investigating a single vehicle crash in the Blue Mountains that claimed the life of one person.
-
Suspect accused of making threats and refusing to leave a home
Police responded to a call on Monday night after receiving reports of an individual allegedly making threats and refusing to leave a home.
-
Mystery surrounds abandoned car found in South Bruce Peninsula
The discovery of an abandoned car has left police and its owner scratching their heads.
Northern Ontario
-
Province boots mayor and council in small northern Ont. town out of office
An ongoing municipal strike, court battles and revolt by half of council has prompted the province to oust the mayor and council in Black River-Matheson.
-
Sudbury assault victim struck, tied to a chair and robbed, police say
Sudbury police say they are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted at a home on Lourdes Street early Tuesday morning.
-
New cancer treatment approved, but not everyone thinks it's what's best for patients
A new cancer treatment recently approved in Canada promises to cut treatment time down to just minutes, but experts have differing opinions on whether it's what's best for patients.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Algoma Steel worker injured when water hit molten slag
A worker was treated on-site at Algoma Steel on Monday when a fire broke out in a piece of equipment.
-
Plenty of smiles at Tim Hortons across Canada
The Smile Cookie campaign kicked off at Tim Hortons locations across northeastern Ontario on Monday.
-
Northern Ont. volunteer firefighters compete in challenge
A first-of-its-kind event aimed at sharpening the skills of volunteer firefighters across the region was held in Iron Bridge on the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Costs associated with youth eating disorders reached $39.5 million during COVID pandemic, study suggests
Researchers at Ottawa's CHEO Research Lab are calling for a national surveillance strategy on eating disorders in Canada, as new statistics show a rise in the social and economic costs associated with the issue in children and youth.
-
Township of Russell appoints new mayor instead of holding a byelection
Mike Tarnowski will be the new mayor of the Township of Russell, after council in the town east of Ottawa decided not to hold a byelection to fill the vacant position.
-
Quebec man facing charges in two grandparent scams in Cornwall, Ont., police say
A Quebec resident is facing charges in connection to two alleged grandparent scams in Cornwall, Ont. over the past two months.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Baby and grandparents killed in wrong-way crash involving police on Ontario's Highway 401
An infant and the child's grandparents – aged 55 and 60 – were all killed when a vehicle being pursued by police in the wrong direction on Highway 401 in Whitby, Ont. caused a crash involving at least six vehicles, the Special Investigations Unit says. The driver of the suspect vehicle also died.
-
Video captures deadly wrong-way police chase on Highway 401 in Ontario
A new video has surfaced showing a vehicle pursued by police in the wrong direction on Highway 401 moments prior to a fatal crash that killed four people, including an infant and grandparents.
-
Air Canada walks back new seat selection policy change after backlash
Air Canada has paused a new seat selection fee for travellers booked on the lowest fares just days after implementing it.
Montreal
-
McGill requests 'police assistance' over pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it has 'requested police assistance' about the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
-
Transit fees are going up in the Montreal area. Here's the new price structure
Transit riders, take note: the Montreal-area regional transit authority, the ARTM, is changing its fare structure on July 1. Prices are going up by an average of 3 per cent.
-
Man dead after shooting in Longueuil
A man in his 50s is dead after gunfire erupted in the Saint-Hubert borough of Longueuil.
Winnipeg
-
What is Road Soup? Winnipeg test drives new pothole patching project
There may be hope for Winnipeggers as they try to dodge numerous potholes on their daily commute. The city is testing out a new product known as Road Soup, which would be used to help fill the craters during the early spring.
-
Residents in Manitoba town outraged over property tax hike, road conditions
Some La Broquerie residents are outraged over a hefty property tax hike coming later this year.
-
Preliminary matter for man accused of killing four women goes into second day
Lawyers return to court today to hash out a pre-trial argument in the case of a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 10
LIVE at 10 Canada-wide warrants issued for 19-year-old man wanted in connection with Edmonton extortions, Winnipeg shooting
The Edmonton Police Service has issued Canada-wide warrants for a man believed to be involved in an ongoing extortion investigation in Edmonton, as well as a shooting in Winnipeg.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, windy and some mixed precipitation
Rain moved into the Edmonton area overnight and we'll continue to see some precipitation through the morning hours.
-
WNBA game in Edmonton an opportunity to inspire young people: Seattle coach
Noelle Quinn can't wait to bring the WNBA to Western Canada.
Calgary
-
Thousands without power as heavy snow blankets Calgary
Heavy, wet snow is causing problems Tuesday morning, including knocking out power for thousands of people.
-
'Shocked and concerned': Calgary principal charged with possession of child pornography
A Calgary elementary school principal has been charged with possession of child pornography, authorities announced Monday.
-
Alberta government announces 'master plan' for railway development
The Alberta government has laid out the path ahead for an ambitious passenger railway system it says 'has incredible potential' for the province.
Regina
-
CRIME STOPPERS
CRIME STOPPERS Regina police release photo of suspect believed to have started Cornwall Centre fire
Regina police have released a photo of the suspect they believe is involved in the arson at the Cornwall Centre mall on April 10.
-
Sask. school divisions struggling to 'maintain a status quo' amid years of underfunding
Sask. school divisions struggling to ‘maintain a status quo' amid years of underfunding
-
Sask. NDP criticized after email shows party attempt to secure sponsorship from previously criticized lobbying firm
The Saskatchewan NDP's recent criticism of political lobbyists has backfired. During question period on Monday, the government revealed an NDP email in which the party requested sponsorship from a lobby firm that it had previously criticized.
Vancouver
-
London Drugs stores remain closed, 'cybersecurity incident' may have breached personal data
London Drugs says it is working with third-party security experts as the company tries to reopen dozens of stores across Western Canada that were shuttered by a cybersecurity incident Sunday.
-
47 charges laid against 5 men after investigation that started as 'small' fuel fraud case, Delta police say
Five men are facing a total of 47 charges after a police investigation in Delta that resulted in the seizure of more than $1 million worth of drugs last year, local police say.
-
Arrest made in fatal White Rock stabbing
Homicide investigators have arrested a man for the fatal stabbing of Kulwinder Singh Sohi in White Rock.
Vancouver Island
-
London Drugs stores remain closed, 'cybersecurity incident' may have breached personal data
London Drugs says it is working with third-party security experts as the company tries to reopen dozens of stores across Western Canada that were shuttered by a cybersecurity incident Sunday.
-
Health authority confirms cockroaches at B.C. hospital, insists they 'do not bite'
The Vancouver Island Health Authority is downplaying what staff describe as a cockroach infestation in a medical unit of Saanich Peninsula Hospital.
-
Green Party deputy leader released pending appeal of jail sentence for Fairy Creek protests
British Columbia's highest court has ordered the Green Party of Canada's deputy leader to be released from custody pending her appeal of a 60-day jail sentence for her role in old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island.
Atlantic
-
Police searching for 'armed man' in Dartmouth, N.S., residents asked to shelter in place
Residents in the area of Gaston Road in Dartmouth, N.S., are being asked to shelter in place as police search for an armed suspect.
-
Man held captive for two days at encampment: Saint John police
Police in Saint John, N.B., say a man was assaulted and held captive at an encampment in the city last week.
-
Second medical school campus on track to open in Nova Scotia in 2025
A second medical school campus is on track to open in Nova Scotia next year, with 30 seats for first-year medical students.
N.L.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
-
Cenovus fined $2.5 million for biggest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.