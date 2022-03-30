'He was the life of the party': Family mourns victim of fatal hit-and-run
The McEldowney family is still trying to come to grips with the death of Ken McEldowney, who died Saturday after being struck by a car while he was riding his bike in Windsor.
“I got the call at around 4 a.m. from the doctor,” says step-daughter Crystal Miotto. “They told me ‘he wasn't doing okay. He was hit by a car and it's not looking good.’”
Windsor police say a cyclist was struck on Wyandotte Street West between Crawford and Caron Avenues around 11:45 p.m. Friday.
“There wasn't anything I could do. There wasn't anything anyone could do,” says Miotto. “He wasn’t breathing on his own. He couldn't do anything on his own.”
Miotto tells CTV News, she and her brother made the difficult decision to remove life support from McEldowney and he died around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to the family, McEldowney was hit in the eastbound lanes of Wyandotte St., closer to Caron Ave., where the street is a rail overpass.
Police say the driver fled the scene after the accident before turning south on Janette Avenue.
According to a news release, police located the involved vehicle “at an establishment” on Mill Street about 45 minutes after the accident.
They say a driver was arrested and the vehicle seized by police.
On Sunday morning, the McEldowney family went to the scene of the accident to create a memorial.
A poster, signed by family members, is part of the memorial for Ken McEldowney in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)
They have placed pictures of McEldowney and stuffed animals on a light pole. Family members signed a poster which is attached to the chain link fence.
“He was the nicest uncle ever,” nine-year-old Zariah McEldowney tells CTV News.
“When he came over to help us move into our new house, he helped us like move things in and he gave me a stuffy once that I really love.”
“He was the life of the party, even if there wasn't a party,” says Miotto with a wistful chuckle.
“He was fun, family orientated. He’d give you the shirt off his back if it was the last thing he had," says Miotto.
The funeral services for McEldowney will be held at Victoria Greenlawn Funeral Home on Monday, April 4 from 12 p.m. until time of Chapel Service at 2 p.m. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family has setup a GoFundMe to raise money to help pay for the funeral costs.
