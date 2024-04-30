Sinkhole keeps downtown intersection closed until Wednesday evening

A sinkhole that appeared in downtown Windsor will keep road closures in the area in effect until Wednesday evening.

The intersection of University Avenue west and Church Street as well as a one-block radius in each direction will remain closed until at least 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the city, work crews are on scene Tuesday morning to begin repairs that could include some excavating.

Crews work to repair a sinkhole in downtown Windsor on April 30, 024. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)