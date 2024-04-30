U of W Students’ Alliance office defaced with hate and homophobic slurs

For three consecutive days - from April 10 to 12, the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance Pride Centre was defaced with hateful homophobic writing - etched on their office door.

The defacing has since been removed and covered. An investigation by the university administration is ongoing. No charges have been laid with respect to the crime.

The Pride Centre itself is recognized on campus as an inclusive resource hub for students who comprise the 2SLGBTQIA+ community at the university. The centre stands by a zero tolerance of hate, bigotry, and/or discrimination of any kind.

For the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance (UWSA) and the university itself say this recent incident is a reminder that expressions of hate are real reflections of society, not just on campus.

Ghallia Hashem is a law student and president of the UWSA. Although alarmed by the incidents, Hashem is hopeful that the university collective as a whole will rise above the acts of bigotry and hate.

Ghallia Hashem, law student and president of the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance, seen on April 29, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

"When we put out our statement and we received so many positive responses, so many shares, so many requests to take positive action, it really reaffirmed that we are in a good place,” said Hashem. “We are surrounded by folks who do care about others, who are marching with us on that journey to do better"

The UWSA is a student-run, not-for-profit organization and the elected undergraduate student government. Its mandate is to represent the student body in all matters of academics, student life and culture on campus and affiliated with the University of Windsor.