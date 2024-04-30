WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'Alive and Unwell': Nikki Glaser coming to Caesars Windsor

    Nikki Glaser attends the 15th annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Nikki Glaser attends the 15th annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
    Nikki Glasser is bringing her stand-up comedy tour to Windsor.

    Performing at Caesars on Oct. 4, Glaser has multiple stand-up specials and late-night TV appearances in which she jokes about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world.

    Her past and current struggles with anorexia, depression, and anxiety are fair game in both her stand-up and in-depth interviews with The Howard Stern Show, WTF with Marc Maron, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, and The Joe Rogan Experience.

    Currently, Nikki hosts and executive produces Lovers and Liars, which premiered on the CW in April. The show is the female spinoff of the hit HBO Max reality dating series FBoy Island, which Nikki hosted and executive produced for three seasons.

    Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m.

