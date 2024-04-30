'Alive and Unwell': Nikki Glaser coming to Caesars Windsor
Nikki Glasser is bringing her stand-up comedy tour to Windsor.
Performing at Caesars on Oct. 4, Glaser has multiple stand-up specials and late-night TV appearances in which she jokes about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world.
Her past and current struggles with anorexia, depression, and anxiety are fair game in both her stand-up and in-depth interviews with The Howard Stern Show, WTF with Marc Maron, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, and The Joe Rogan Experience.
Currently, Nikki hosts and executive produces Lovers and Liars, which premiered on the CW in April. The show is the female spinoff of the hit HBO Max reality dating series FBoy Island, which Nikki hosted and executive produced for three seasons.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m.
BREAKING Baby, grandparents among 4 people killed in wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A police chase which started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville Monday night ended in tragedy some 20 minutes later when a suspect fleeing police entered Highway 401 in the wrong direction and caused a pileup which killed an infant and the child's grandparents, as well as the suspect, investigators say.
McGill requests 'police assistance' over pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it has 'requested police assistance' about the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
Freeland tables motion previewing omnibus budget bill
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling yet another omnibus bill to pass the sweeping range of measures promised in her April 16 federal budget.
Judge holds Trump in contempt, fines him US$9,000 and raises threat of jail in hush money trial
Donald Trump was held in contempt of court Tuesday and fined US$9,000 for repeatedly violating a gag order that barred him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and some others connected to his New York hush money case. If he does it again, the judge warned, he could be jailed.
Air Canada walks back new seat selection policy change after backlash
Air Canada has paused a new seat selection fee for travellers booked on the lowest fares just days after implementing it.
Court upholds Milwaukee police officer's firing for posting racist memes after Sterling Brown arrest
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a former Milwaukee police officer was properly fired for posting racist memes related to the arrest of an NBA player that triggered a public outcry.
New cancer treatment approved, but not everyone thinks it's what's best for patients
A new cancer treatment recently approved in Canada promises to cut treatment time down to just minutes, but experts have differing opinions on whether it's what's best for patients.
T. rex is at the centre of a debate over dinosaur intelligence
Surmising even the physical appearance of a dinosaur - or any extinct animal - based on its fossils is a tricky proposition, with so many uncertainties involved. Assessing a dinosaur's intelligence, considering the innumerable factors contributing to that trait, is exponentially more difficult.
Province boots mayor and council in small northern Ont. town out of office
An ongoing municipal strike, court battles and revolt by half of council has prompted the province to oust the mayor and council in Black River-Matheson.
Conestoga is a foreign student mecca. Is its climb to riches leading it off a cliff?
Aggressive international recruitment has brought in a flood of new money, but questions are also being raised within the institution about the sustainability of that growth, and the motivations behind it.
Guelph, Ont. senior loses $34,000 to benefits scam
A Guelph, Ont. woman in her late 60s has lost $34,000 after falling victim to a Facebook scam.
Waterloo exploring potential MZO for new affordable housing project
The City of Waterloo is moving forward with a plan to try and rezone 25 acres of city-owned land near RIM Park to allow for affordable and attainable housing.
Homeowner finds woman sleeping in their northeast London home
London police have charged a woman after they say a person found a stranger sleeping in their home.
London police lay charges after finding bb-style pellet gun
A London woman has been arrested after police were called by somebody who was woken up around 11 p.m. at a city hotel. According to the person who called 911, a woman was seen banging on doors of the hotel while allegedly holding a gun.
Over 1,500 students in Huron-Perth sent suspension notices
The Huron Perth Public Health Unit has issued 1,557 suspension orders to students in elementary and secondary school whose immunization records are considered incomplete.
Suspect accused of making threats and refusing to leave a home
Police responded to a call on Monday night after receiving reports of an individual allegedly making threats and refusing to leave a home.
Barrie transit set to roll out new network plan
Barrie Transit is set to roll out the first phase of its new network plan.
Police seek help in determining how a young man died in Blue Mountains crash
OPP is investigating a single vehicle crash in the Blue Mountains that claimed the life of one person.
Sudbury assault victim struck, tied to a chair and robbed, police say
Sudbury police say they are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted at a home on Lourdes Street early Tuesday morning.
Algoma Steel worker injured when water hit molten slag
A worker was treated on-site at Algoma Steel on Monday when a fire broke out in a piece of equipment.
Plenty of smiles at Tim Hortons across Canada
The Smile Cookie campaign kicked off at Tim Hortons locations across northeastern Ontario on Monday.
Northern Ont. volunteer firefighters compete in challenge
A first-of-its-kind event aimed at sharpening the skills of volunteer firefighters across the region was held in Iron Bridge on the weekend.
Costs associated with youth eating disorders reached $39.5 million during COVID pandemic, study suggests
Researchers at Ottawa's CHEO Research Lab are calling for a national surveillance strategy on eating disorders in Canada, as new statistics show a rise in the social and economic costs associated with the issue in children and youth.
-
Quebec man facing charges in two grandparent scams in Cornwall, Ont., police say
A Quebec resident is facing charges in connection to two alleged grandparent scams in Cornwall, Ont. over the past two months.
Video captures deadly wrong-way police chase on Highway 401 in Ontario
A new video has surfaced showing a vehicle being pursued by police in the wrong direction on Highway 401 moments prior to a fatal crash that killed four people, including an infant and their grandparents.
Peel police bust 'high-end' vehicle-dismantling operation in Mississauga
A number of "high-end" stolen vehicles were found in Mississauga earlier this month and police say four suspects were in the process of breaking the cars down and selling the parts before their arrest.
Transit fees are going up in the Montreal area. Here's the new price structure
Transit riders, take note: the Montreal-area regional transit authority, the ARTM, is changing its fare structure on July 1. Prices are going up by an average of 3 per cent.
Montreal set to unveil plan for deer overpopulation in east end
The City of Montreal is set to unveil its plan to deal with the overpopulation of white-tailed deer in the island's east end.
What is Road Soup? Winnipeg test drives new pothole patching project
There may be hope for Winnipeggers as they try to dodge numerous potholes on their daily commute. The city is testing out a new product known as Road Soup, which would be used to help fill the craters during the early spring.
Residents in Manitoba town outraged over property tax hike, road conditions
Some La Broquerie residents are outraged over a hefty property tax hike coming later this year.
Canada-wide warrants issued for 19-year-old man in connection with Edmonton extortions, Winnipeg shooting
The Edmonton Police Service has issued Canada-wide warrants for a man believed to be involved in an ongoing extortion investigation in Edmonton, as well as a shooting in Winnipeg.
Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, windy and some mixed precipitation
Rain moved into the Edmonton area overnight and we'll continue to see some precipitation through the morning hours.
Distracted driving accounts for more than 25% of traffic deaths in Alberta: report
Alberta is leading the country when it comes to deaths from distracted driving, accounting for more than 25 per cent of fatal collisions in the province.
Three Calgary massage parlours closed over alleged link to human trafficking
Police have closed three Calgary massage parlours after a year-long investigation uncovered alleged links to human trafficking.
Thousands without power as heavy snow blankets Calgary
Heavy, wet snow is causing problems Tuesday morning, including knocking out power for thousands of people.
CRIME STOPPERS
CRIME STOPPERS Regina police release photo of suspect believed to have started Cornwall Centre fire
Regina police have released a photo of the suspect they believe is involved in the arson at the Cornwall Centre mall on April 10.
Sask. school divisions struggling to 'maintain a status quo' amid years of underfunding
Sask. school divisions struggling to ‘maintain a status quo' amid years of underfunding
Sask. NDP criticized after email shows party attempt to secure sponsorship from previously criticized lobbying firm
The Saskatchewan NDP's recent criticism of political lobbyists has backfired. During question period on Monday, the government revealed an NDP email in which the party requested sponsorship from a lobby firm that it had previously criticized.
London Drugs stores remain closed, 'cybersecurity incident' may have breached personal data
London Drugs says it is working with third-party security experts as the company tries to reopen dozens of stores across Western Canada that were shuttered by a cybersecurity incident Sunday.
Mounties investigating after man found shot in Langley, B.C.
Mounties are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound was found on the side of the road in Langley, B.C., early Tuesday morning.
47 charges laid against 5 men after investigation that started as 'small' fuel fraud case, Delta police say
Five men are facing a total of 47 charges after a police investigation in Delta that resulted in the seizure of more than $1 million worth of drugs last year, local police say.
Health authority confirms cockroaches at B.C. hospital, insists they 'do not bite'
The Vancouver Island Health Authority is downplaying what staff describe as a cockroach infestation in a medical unit of Saanich Peninsula Hospital.
Green Party deputy leader released pending appeal of jail sentence for Fairy Creek protests
British Columbia's highest court has ordered the Green Party of Canada's deputy leader to be released from custody pending her appeal of a 60-day jail sentence for her role in old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island.
Police searching for 'armed man' in Dartmouth, N.S., residents asked to shelter in place
Residents in the area of Gaston Road in Dartmouth, N.S., are being asked to shelter in place as police search for an armed suspect.
Man held captive for two days at encampment: Saint John police
Police in Saint John, N.B., say a man was assaulted and held captive at an encampment in the city last week.
Second medical school campus on track to open in Nova Scotia in 2025
A second medical school campus is on track to open in Nova Scotia next year, with 30 seats for first-year medical students.
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
Cenovus fined $2.5 million for biggest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.