21 COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Windsor-Essex LTC and retirement homes

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an increase in COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes.

There are 21 outbreaks at local homes.

As part of the updated Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 guidance document for long-term care homes, any single confirmed case of COVID-19 who is a resident of a long-term care home or retirement home is considered a suspect outbreak for COVID-19.

A confirmed outbreak in a home is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents and/or staff (or other visitors) with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period. LTC and retirement home outbreaks in Windsor-Essex. (Source: WECHU)

Health Unit CEO Nicole Dupuis says WECHU works closely with the homes to manage the outbreak, including possibly putting the facility into a lockdown.

“We assist them with implementing and following the current provincial guidance,” said Dupuis.

Dupuis added that facilities may have their own policies in place that go above and beyond the local and provincial guidance.

Visitor Restrictions During Outbreaks or when a Resident it Isolation:

Essential visitors are the only type of visitors allowed when a resident is isolating or resides in a home or area of the home in an outbreak.

General visitors are not permitted:

when a home or area of a home is in outbreak

to visit an isolating resident

when the local public health unit so directs.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Nesathurai said there are already a suite of measures in place at the homes and the sector could benefit from broader public health measures in the community, such as indoor mask mandates. Masks are still required at long-term care and retirement homes.

Full guidance regarding LTC and retirement homes is available on the health unit’s web site.