    Church bell stolen in Chatham-Kent

    The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police) The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
    Chatham-Kent police are asking members of the public to be on the lookout for a church bell.

    Measuring about 2' by 2' in size, police said a bell located in a church cemetery near New Life Fellowship church on Goodreau Line in Coatsworth was stolen.

    The bell is described as bronze in colour.

    If anyone has any information to assist this investigation, please contact Const. Shawn Tremblay.

    Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.

