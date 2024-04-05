WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 2 people taken to London hospital after crash in Chatham-Kent

    Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Two people have been sent to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent.

    Just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were sent to the crash between a pickup truck and an SUV, at the intersection of Ninth Line and Wellwood Road in Raleigh Township.

    According to police, the vehicles collided in the intersection causing the pickup truck to drive into a ditch and roll over. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

    The SUV also rolled but landed back on its wheels. Both vehicles came to rest in a field on the northeast corner of the intersection.

    Both drivers sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital in London.

    A passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated locally. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News