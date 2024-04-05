2 people taken to London hospital after crash in Chatham-Kent

Two people have been sent to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent.

Just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were sent to the crash between a pickup truck and an SUV, at the intersection of Ninth Line and Wellwood Road in Raleigh Township.

According to police, the vehicles collided in the intersection causing the pickup truck to drive into a ditch and roll over. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The SUV also rolled but landed back on its wheels. Both vehicles came to rest in a field on the northeast corner of the intersection.

Both drivers sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital in London.

A passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated locally.