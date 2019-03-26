

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Canada will idle the Windsor and Brampton assembly plants for two weeks in April.

Windsor Assembly, which builds the Chrysler Pacifica, the Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan minivans, will be down the weeks of April 8th and 15th.

The Brampton assembly plant, which produces the Chrysler 300, the Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger, will be down the weeks of April 1st and 8th.

In an email to CTV News , FCA Canada spokeswoman LouAnn Gosselin said the shutdowns are to allow the automaker "to align production with demand."

About 6,000 employees work at Windsor Assembly. The plant, which runs three shifts daily, has already been idled three times in 2019, two weeks in January and a week in February.

When operating at full volume, the Windsor plant produces nearly 1,500 minivans per day.