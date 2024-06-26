15 schools in Windsor-Essex receive Healthy Schools certifications

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 15 schools have received national Healthy Schools certifications.

Six schools from the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB), six from the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB), and three from the Conseil scolaire catholique Providence school board (Csc Providence) all received gold level certification:

WECDSB: Catholic Central High School, Notre Dame Catholic School, St Anne French Immersion Catholic School, St. Anne French Immersion Catholic School, St. André French Immersion Catholic School, Stella Maris Catholic School, and W.J. Langlois Catholic School.

GECDSB: James L. Dunn Public School, W.F. Herman Academy Elementary School, Tecumseh Vista Academy Elementary and Secondary Schools, and Riverside Secondary School.

Csc Providence: École élémentaire catholique Monseigneur Augustin-Caron, École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Baptiste, and École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Thérèse.

École secondaire catholique l'Essor of Csc Providence was also certified.

“The WECHU is proud to recognize the wellness initiatives and accomplishments of all fifteen schools,” it said in a news release. “Their commitment and dedication to promoting a healthy lifestyle is the cornerstone of building a healthy community.”

In the 2023-2024 school year, 392 schools across Canada were part of the certification process.