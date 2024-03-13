14-year-old youth arrested in connection to group assault on teen with autism: Windsor police
A 14-year-old youth has been arrested and police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the remaining suspects after a 16-year-old boy with autism was assaulted while waiting for the bus last weekend.
According to the Windsor Police Service, just before 8 p.m. on March 9, 2024, officers responded to Devonshire Mall. Police soon learned that a 16-year-old boy with autism was waiting for the bus when he was confronted, chased and attacked by a large group of teenagers.
The group punched and kicked the victim before fleeing the scene.
The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries during the group assault, and was taken to hospital.
As a result of the investigation, Windsor police announced on Wednesday that the Major Crimes Unit has arrested a 14-year-old youth in connection to the assault and is working to identify several other suspects.
Investigators encourage anyone who may have video or dashcam evidence to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).
Caught on tape
As previously reported by CTV News Windsor, video posted to social media and obtained by CTV News shows the victim attempting to run away before being pushed to the ground, assuming the fetal position and being punched and kicked by a group of individuals.
Bystanders could be heard encouraging the assault, shouting phrases such as "jump him" and "get his a**."
It is unclear how many people participated in the group assault.
A mother speaks out
The victim’s mother, who’s only being identified as Suzy due to fear of retaliation, said her son broke his arm while trying to protect his head.
Suzy said her son has level-one autism and is high-functioning and verbal. He first started riding public transit on his own seven months ago in order for him to be more independent.
"A lot of neurotypical people would be pretty traumatized by this. But for someone who's neurodiverse, it's going to take a bit longer," said Suzy, who added it's going to take a few months for him to physically recover from the weekend assault.
Suzy said she's not sure how long it will take before her son feels comfortable enough to ride the bus or do things on his own again.
"It's my worst nightmare come true," said Suzy. “I want these kids to understand the damage they caused.”
-- With files from CTV News Windsor's Sanjay Maru
