11-year-old to represent Windsor at national spelling bee next week

Eleven-year-old Isaac Brogan is bound for Washington, D.C. next week, where he’ll be representing Windsor-Essex at the coveted Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“I’ve just found that the spelling bee is my thing,” the fifth-grader said.

Brogan punched his ticket to the tournament in March, with a win at the WFCU Regional Spelling Bee.

The credit union covers the costs for the victor to travel to the televised Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. – a fact Brogan said amped up his nerves as he squared off against 24 other kids from across the region.

“I was really nervous because I wanted to go to the nationals,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been striving for for a couple years now.”

He said the anxiety really hit him when the competition’s host introduced the show to the audience.

“I was like, ‘Oh no it’s about to start. I’m about to meet my demise’,” he described.

In the end, Brogan won by correctly spelling “conundrum” – he said, with a little help.

“I prayed a lot. I was really hoping I would win and I think God definitely came in and answered my prayer,” he added.

Also backing Brogan are two proud parents, his mom Paulette and dad Joe.

“I don’t know if it’s really hit me yet but it’s very exciting,” said Paulette. “We told Isaac, our goal is met. We wanted to go to nationals and here we are. We’re just going to do our best and have a great time over there.”

Brogan heads to D.C. on Sunday, with the competition running Tuesday through Thursday.

He’s one of three Canadian kids taking part – joined by Waterloo Grade 7 student Eleanor Jeavons, and Nova Scotian Chuxia Huang.