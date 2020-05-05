WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports there are 656 cases of COVID-19 in the region, including 15 new cases and one new death.

The health unit released the new data on Tuesday morning.The report says 210 people have recovered.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex is at 55 people.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the latest person to die related to the virus was a woman in her 90s. She was a resident in a long-term care home.

Eight long-term care homes in the region are experiencing outbreaks.

Windsor-Essex is has a higher case rate per population than the provincial average.

“Our seniors’ population in our community is higher than the provincial average,” says Ahmed, who added the proximity to the U.S. border and healthcare workers crossing over is also a factor.

There have been 8,386 people tested in the region and 1,278 tests are pending.

In Chatham-Kent, there were 89 positive COVID-19 cases reported as of Tuesday morning.

