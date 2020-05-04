Windsor police got 72 COVID-19 related calls last week
Published Monday, May 4, 2020 1:53PM EDT Last Updated Monday, May 4, 2020 1:59PM EDT
Windsor police headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say they received 72 calls related to COVID-19 over the last week.
The results are from April 26-May 2.
Two tickets were issued for violating an emergency order and there were no documented warnings.
That’s down from the previous week, when police received 131 COVID-19-related calls and handed out seven tickets.
Officers are thanking communities for their continued efforts and appreciated patience.