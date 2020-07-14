WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital reported a new record high of people visiting its COVID-19 assessment centre.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the hospital’s Ouellette campus saw 347 people Monday looking to be swabbed to test for the virus.

Since opening 120 days ago, that is the highest number of people that have gone through the centre.

The second highest was 329 on July 8, a tweet from WRH states.

The assessment centre is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.