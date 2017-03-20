Featured
Woman transported to Detroit hospital after Essex County crash
A 20-year-old woman was transported to Detroit's Henry Ford Hospital following a single vehicle collision in Essex County.
Provincial police say the woman had originally been transported to Windsor Regional with life-threatening injuries.
Officers determined her westbound vehicle on North Malden Road left the roadway and struck a cement culvert around 8:30 p.m on Friday.
Police are still investigating.
