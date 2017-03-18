

CTV Windsor





A man has died following a shooting on Elsmere Avenue just after midnight Saturday.

Windsor police were called to the 900 block of Elsmere at 12:01 a.m. and found a 59-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

A 53-year-old male was arrested at the scene without incident and is in custody.

The investigation revealed that the suspect and victim are known to each other.

A firearm was located and investigators do not believe there is any threat to public safety.