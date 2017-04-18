

CTV Windsor





An 18-year-old Windsor man is charged with sexually assaulting a young teenage girl.

Windsor police say the major crimes unit began an investigation on Saturday, when it discovered a relationship between the two, which began about a month ago.

Police say the pair communicated on social media, then agreed to meet in person.

Police allege the man picked her up in a vehicle and took her to a parking lot where he assaulted her.

John-Clyde Rempillo is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16 years old and telecommunication with a person under, or believed under, 16 years for a specific criminal offence.