Windsor man charged with sexually assaulting young teenage girl
The Windsor police logo at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, July 16, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 18, 2017 4:25PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 18, 2017 6:17PM EDT
An 18-year-old Windsor man is charged with sexually assaulting a young teenage girl.
Windsor police say the major crimes unit began an investigation on Saturday, when it discovered a relationship between the two, which began about a month ago.
Police say the pair communicated on social media, then agreed to meet in person.
Police allege the man picked her up in a vehicle and took her to a parking lot where he assaulted her.
John-Clyde Rempillo is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16 years old and telecommunication with a person under, or believed under, 16 years for a specific criminal offence.
