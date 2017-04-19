

A 28-year-old Windsor man is facing drug impairment charges after a three-vehicle crash in west Windsor.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Campbell and College.

Officers arrived and observed three severely damaged vehicles. The driver and two children from one of the vehicles involved were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While on scene, officers were approached by a group of citizens who escorted the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the collision.

A citizen told police that he followed the driver as he tried to leave the scene of the accident and engaged in a brief foot chase. He caught up to the driver and subsequently escorted him back to officers.

Police say through the investigation, officers formed grounds to arrest the male for impaired driving while under the influence of a drug.

Officers searched the suspect and seized a quantity of prescription drugs and marijuana. Police also say that the vehicle he was allegedly driving was reported stolen.

The Investigation is ongoing.

The Windsor man is charged with two counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drug causing bodily harm, two counts of fail to stop at scene of accident cause bodily harm, theft of motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, theft under, possession of stolen property under and possession of marijuana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4113, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.