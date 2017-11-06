

Rich Garton





Circus acts containing animals may soon be a thing of the past in Windsor, after council voted 6-4 in favour of amending its bylaw.

The report came after a council question posed by ward 9 coun. Hilary Payne, at the behest of a group of concerned citizens. They were in attendance tonight and made an impassioned plea for council to consider the ban.

“I wish I would have jumped up and yelled a bit more, in excitement,” said resident Steve Palombo after the decision. “I think it’s a good first step.”

The city once attempted to enact such animal protection measures in a previous bylaw more than a decade ago, but was struck down in the higher courts as unconstitutional because it removed personal choice.

Since then, dozens of Canadian municipalities have banned circus acts containing animals.

“We’re not trying to take away anyone’s personal freedom, but we do have to think about is it my right to use another animal that can’t sign a contract,” Palombo said.

City solicitor Shelby Askin-Hager says the city hasn’t seen any challenges of circus bans by other municipalities in recent years. “Performing animals acts have sort of fallen out of favour in a lot of quarters,” she said.

The majority of councillors agreed Monday night that the risk of losing in court is worth taking a stand against potential animal mistreatment.

“Cultures change and this is an example of cultural change,” said ward 10 Coun. Paul Borrelli during deliberations Monday night. “We look at things a little differently in 2017.”

“I’m willing to take the risk,” he added.