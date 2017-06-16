

CTV Windsor





You can have an opportunity this weekend to see the construction of the new Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority will hold public tours of the project site on Saturday, starting at 9:30 a.m.

Visitors can see the changes being made to the site for the $4.8-billion structure.

Attendees are asked to attend the corner of Sandwich and Chappus Street, and enter the site off of Sandwich Street.

The tours are scheduled for every 30 minutes, and is appropriate for all ages.

Appropriate footwear is encouraged.

The bridge is scheduled to open in 2022.