

CTV Windsor





A Wallaceburg man faces charges after a three-vehicle “chain reaction” crash in Chatham-Kent.

It happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 40 near Border Road.

Chatham-Kent OPP say a motor vehicle had stopped on Highway 40 which caused a second and third vehicle to stop safely. A fourth vehicle then collided into the back of the third vehicle causing it to collide with the second vehicle.

Police say the three vehicles sustained moderate damage and had to be towed from the scene.

One of the drivers suffered minor injuries and was transport to hospital.

Daniel Bourdeau, 58, of Wallaceburg has been charged with careless driving.

Highway 40 was closed for approximately one hour to allow for the safe removal of all the motor vehicle involved.