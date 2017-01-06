

CTV Windsor





St. Clair College is celebrating taking over the Valiant Training and Development Centre.

The “passing of the torch” became effective Jan. 1.

Officials say the St. Clair College Skilled Trades Regional Training Centre will build on the foundation of the important work that was started by the Valiant TMS Group.

In 2008, the Valiant Training and Development Centre opened in Windsor to hire and develop specialized skilled trade talent locally to address the changing needs of the industry.

Automation was influencing all aspects of the business and the skilled trades training available was not keeping pace.

Michael G. Solcz Sr., chairman Emeritus, Solcz Group Inc., and his team developed an innovative approach combining work opportunity and training, preparing people for the job in 46 weeks called “Earn While You Learn.”

“Our team members and customers have benefitted from the skills and experience provided through our training programs,” says Solcz. “We believe it is now time to expand the program to benefit the greater community and that St. Clair College is well positioned to drive that growth.”

The St. Clair College Skilled Trades Regional Training Centre will take skilled trades and apprenticeship training to the next level and provide much needed, specific skills training in our region.

“This presents our community with a great opportunity to provide industry with new ways to encourage our youth to explore a career in the manufacturing sector,” says St. Clair College president, Patricia France.

The two programs that are currently being offered are for youth aged 18 – 29. The Introductory Trades Training (ITT) program includes 6 weeks of in-class workplace readiness training at the centre followed by 26 weeks of shop-floor training with a local employer.

The “Earn While You Learn” program includes six weeks of in-class workplace readiness training and 36 weeks of intensive shop-floor training at the Training Centre. Under both programs students receive a certificate from the CTMA when they graduate.