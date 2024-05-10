Town of Essex launches new navigational assistance tool

A GPS app that helps people with vision impairment has been introduced in the Town of Essex.

Municipal officials launched the BlindSquare app at Colchester Harbour and Beach Friday morning with an aim of enhancing accessibility.

“We want everyone to feel included with our properties and knowing that this is a huge tourist destination during the summer season we wanted to make sure people have that ability to come out and enjoy this water front,” said Director of Community Services for the Town of Essex Jake Morassut.

“This is an app that’s geotagged for everything,” Morassut said. “We worked with the CINB to find out what apps would be good for something like this and they recommended BlindSquare.”

Developed in collaboration with the Accessibility Advisory Committee and made possible through $8000 in funding from the Ontario Inclusive Communities Grant, the innovative navigational assistance tool utilizes GIS directional navigation technology to assist individuals with vision impairment, offering enhanced guidance and accessibility within the Colchester Harbour, Beach, and Park areas.

Morassut said there has been feedback from residents to create more accessibility in municipal parks, with Colchester Beach and Harbour being a popular spot with locals and tourists alike.

“We’re going to gather the metrics and see what it’s like,” he said. “Hopefully it takes off and there’s a lot of support for it. We know that the support is there and it’s been successful so far so hopefully it’s something that’s utilized and we’re going to explore additional properties here at the municipality.”

Morassut noted the app has a range from County Road 50 down to the harbour and beach area, including the park and parking lots.