Canada Customs agents have been chipping in to bring pizza to their counterparts in the U.S. waiting for a paycheque.

As the U.S. Government shutdown reaches the 28th day, Canada Customs border agents are offering some help to their counterparts stateside.

The Canadian agents pooled their money and ordered four king-size pizzas from Antonino’s Pizzeria on Howard Avenue.

Two border patrols delivered it to their friends across the border where guards are working without pay due to the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Antonio’s President Joe Ciaravino included a couple of boxes of cannoli to go with the pizza.

Canada Border Service Agent Mike Bechard says the Americans were surprised when the pizzas were dropped off.

He warned them to expect more deliveries.

Bechard says they thought of the idea awhile back, before the Canadian Air Traffic Control Association bought hundreds of pizzas for controllers stateside as a show of support.

Like the custom officers, some 10,000 air traffic controllers in the United States have been working without pay since late December.

With files from The Canadian Press.