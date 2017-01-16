

CTV Windsor





Two mechanical engineering students at the University of Windsor have received international recognition.

After two years of research, mechanical engineering master's student Andre Khayat and doctoral candidate Hamed Kalami created a 3D printable hand brace.

The brace is meant to help individuals affected with diseases such as ehlers-danlos syndrome. It’s a disorder in which connective tissues and building blocks of the body are severely compromised..

“Something as simple as pointing, pushing or even writing your name could result in dislocation” says Khayat. “This brace resists that motion while allowing for internal rotation.”

The two received the International Federation of Automatic Control, Young Researcher award last month in Austin, Texas.

Khayat believes the potential for their research is enormous.

“Eventually, someone with an injury from war or an athlete could use this to get prosthetic limb” noted Khayat.

The next step for the pair is to secure funding to purchase a special scanner that would allow consumers to place their hand inside, and choose a custom fit brace based on aesthetics and functionality.