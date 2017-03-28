

CTV Windsor





A 48-year-old Windsor man is facing a drug possession charge after a traffic stop in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent OPP attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation eastbound on Highway 401 on Thursday at 10 p.m.

Police say the driver failed to stop and was seen discarding large quantities of an unknown substance out the passenger window.

The vehicle was stopped and while speaking with the driver police say a quantity of cannabis marijuana was observed inside the vehicle.

As a result, the driver, Michael Lamb, 48, of Windsor, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer, failing to stop for police and having an improper number plate light.

The accused is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 4, 2017 to answer to the charges.