

CTV Windsor





Thousands of residents from throughout Windsor-Essex braved the cold for Windsor's Remembrance Day Parade as it moved from Dieppe Park to the Cenotaph outside city hall.

Nancy Johns-Root and her family gathered to support her 92-year-old father Stuart Johns just before 11am Saturday.

"Every year we all come down, so he's here with his three-daughters, his five-grandchildren, their husbands and wives, his great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews," says Johns Root. "Usually about 20 of us come down and stand with him."

Her father is a WWII veteran, having served in a tank battalion in Europe. She says seeing so many people out on a chilly day is a warming sight.

The retired teacher says the young people in the crowd will have to carry the history and tradition of Remembrance Day forward.

"The more young people that come out helps," says Johns-Root. "It has to keep going, dads 92, so as those years go on and those veterans are gone, we have to keep this alive."

A ceremony involving representatives and veterans from all Canadian Armed Forces branches followed the parade in front of the Cenotaph on University Ave. E. at Goyeau St.