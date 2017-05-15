

CTV Windsor





A strike has been averted at Flex-n-Gate in Lakeshore.

Unifor Local 195 says a tentative agreement has been reached ahead of Thursday's strike deadline.

President Gerry Farnharm tells CTV Windsor the deal was reached after both sides returned to the bargaining table on Tuesday.

No details have been released.

The 200 employees will hold a ratification vote at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The tentative agreement avoids a walkout by staff, who voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike last month.

The union had set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Flex-n-Gate supplies part of the mini-van chassis to Windsor Assembly.