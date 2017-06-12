Featured
Suspect on the loose after armed robbery in Leamington
Police search for suspect after armed robbery in Leamington on Friday, June 9, 2017. (Source: OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, June 12, 2017
Last Updated Monday, June 12, 2017 11:31AM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect after an attempted armed robbery in Leamington.
OPP say it happened at 12:30 p.m. Friday on Erie Street North near the intersection of Clark Street.
Police say a man brandishing a knife entered the business demanding money but the employee refused to comply and the suspect fled on foot.
The suspect is described as a white male, between 6 six and 6-foot-3 inches tall, and weighing about 250 pounds, with a heavy build.
He had dark hair and wore dark track pants and a dark-coloured top.
Anyone with information should contact the OPP Leamington Major Crime Unit at 519-326-2544 or Crime Stoppers.
