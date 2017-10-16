

Rich Garton





A massive gateway entrance will soon welcome cars, bikes and pedestrians into Windsor’s oldest neighbourhood.

Windsor council has given the green-light to erecting a substantial arch overtop Sandwich Street West between Paterson and Mckee parks as an entryway to historic Sandwich Town.

The plan also calls for special plaques to adorn the archway, sharing heritage stories that have contributed to building up the historic neighbourhood.

The city has budgeted $303,257 for the design and building of the Archway. The work has been contracted to Facca Incorporated.

Ward 2 coun. John Elliott says it's another important piece to draw people to the city's west-end.

“Couldn't ask for a grander entrance coming in, and long-time overdue, but things are going well down there,” said Elliott. “I didn't want to get into the whole list of all the good things going on, but there's truly a resurgence of recognizing Sandwich Town for what it is."

Construction is expected to be complete by the summer of 2018.