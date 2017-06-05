

CTV Windsor





The Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) has announced a $225,000 contribution to a trail that will connect the Chrysler Canada Greenway, Herb Gray Parkway Trails and the Town of LaSalle Trails.

The Rotary (1918) Centennial Hub is a three-kilometre trail and community entrance near Howard Avenue and Laurier Drive.

As the club celebrate its 100th birthday next year, and is undertaking several legacy projects to mark this momentous occasion.

“In searching for legacy projects that would reflect our club’s 100 year commitment of service to this community, we are pleased to be able to partner with Essex Region Conservation to complete this amazing trail project,” said Janet Kelly, chair of the Rotary (1918) Legacy Committee.

In addition to the Rotary (1918) Centennial Hub, a project will be undertaken at the Windsor Riverfront.

The Essex Region Conservation Foundation has been raising the $1-million total needed to complete this critical trail connection.

“This contribution from Rotary (1918) truly turns the community’s vision of a region connected by trails into a reality,” said president Susan Stockwell Andrews. “This project is incredibly complex due to the number of partners and landowners involved, and we are extremely grateful to Rotarians for their generosity in making it happen.”

Rotary (1918) is the largest Rotary Club in District 6400. In 2018, it will host a year-long ‘century of service’ celebration that includes several legacy infrastructure projects as birthday gifts to the Windsor community.