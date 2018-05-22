

CTV Windsor





Farmers, artisans, food preparers and crafters are getting ready for the opening of the two Windsor farmers' markets.

The Downtown Farmers' Market is scheduled to open Saturday, May 26. The market is located on Pelissier Street and Maiden Lane, between Wyandotte Street and Park Street from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Organizers say the market sells farm fresh fruit, vegetables, produce and unique artisan food products, as well as arts and crafts vendors, non-food vendors, community booths, entertainment, food demonstrations, and other special events.

The Riverside Farmers' Arts, Crafts & Flea Market begins its 10th season on Sunday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s located at the Riverside Sportsmen's Club at 10835 Riverside Dr. E.

The market features fresh local produce, fish, flowers, baked goods and all things delicious, combined with unique arts and crafts of all descriptions.

The Amherstburg Farmers’ Market opened last weekend at the Malden Community Centre at 7680 County Road 20. It runs every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. until Oct. 6.