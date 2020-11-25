WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP have identified a 60-year-old London man as the driver who died following a Highway 401 collision near Tilbury.

Glen Quann, 60, died after the vehicle he was driving and another vehicle collided in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 east of County Road 41. Emergency crews were called to the scene Monday around 11:05 a.m.

Police say the passenger in Quann’s vehicle was transported to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the other involved vehicle was not injured.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at County Road 42 were closed for several hours as a result of the investigation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as information becomes available.