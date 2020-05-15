WINDSOR, ONT. -- LaSalle police seized $7,000 in cannabis marijuana and $14,070 in cash after pulling over a driver for speeding.

An officer on Highway 3 near St. Clair College stopped a vehicle travelling 121 kilometres per hour in a posted 80 km/hr zone.

Police say the lone male driver had a suspended drivers’ license.

During the interaction with the driver, the investigating officer says he made sensory and visual observations that led him to reasonably believe that cannabis marijuana was being unlawfully being kept within the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed that there was a substantial amount of pot along with Canadian currency stashed in various locations within the vehicle.

A total of $14,070 and 700 grams of cannabis marijuana and cannabis by-products were seized.

The man was arrested for possession of cannabis marijuana for the purpose of trafficking and has a future court date to answer to the charges.

He was also charged with speeding, driving while under suspension and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.