The Province is planning to lower electricity bills by 25 per cent on average for households and small businesses.

Premier Kathleen Wynne made the announcement in Guelph Thursday.

Wynne visited two small businesses in Guelph that the Province says will benefit from Ontario's Fair Hydro Plan.

Starting this summer, small businesses that receive a time-of-use bill similar to residential customers will be eligible for the 25 per cent cut. This plan is expected to help up to half a million small businesses and farms.

‎People with low incomes and those living in eligible rural communities will receive even greater reductions to their electricity bills, a news release notes.

As part of this plan, rate increases over the next four years would be held to the rate of inflation for everyone.

These measures include the eight per cent rebate introduced in January, and build on previously announced initiatives to deliver broad-based rate relief on all electricity bills, the provincial government says.