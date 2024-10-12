Food banks and shelters urgently seek donations as Thanksgiving ramps up demand

With the arrival of Thanksgiving weekend, food banks and shelters in Windsor are reminding people that not everyone in our community will be able to have a turkey dinner with their family.

"It's disappointing for us when we have so many families that approach us and ask us to think about them. But we know we're not going to be able to help each and every family," said CEO June Muir. "So that's devastating for us and we do the best we can."

Muir said the food bank at the UHC Hub of Opportunities is currently seeing around 1,800 weekly visits.

"On Thursday and Friday, we gave out 600 turkeys and 100 chickens, thanks to CUPE 543," said Muir.

The problem isn’t unique to Windsor-Essex.

Across Canada, food banks are seeing a drop in donations, as the rising cost of living makes it harder for people to give.

“People who have donated in the past are are feeling the impacts of food inflation as well. So donations are down but the need is up," said Muir, adding local food bank usage increased by 27 per cent between 2022 and 2023.

"We are expecting this to increase when we do a new year-to-year comparison [for 2024]."

Shannon Barnwell, community engagement specialist for The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope, said a decrease in community donations makes it difficult to sustain some services.

"So that's why we're trying to get as much as we can to keep those services running in Windsor," said Barnwell.

That's why the Salvation Army hosted a food drive Saturday at seven grocery stores in Windsor-Essex.

"A lot of people don't know where we're located, so when we're out at the grocery stores, people start to remember us and it's easier for them to make those donations," said Barnwell. "When they come outside, they can donate when they leave. It's a lot easier."

Nearly 30 per cent of those served at The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope 18 years old and younger.

Barnwell added the need is year-round — not just around major holidays such as Thanksgiving or Christmas.

"We're always looking for donations," said Barnwell. "We're a 24-hour shelter so we're always accepting those donations."

As for Muir, she added it's important for people to understand that food insecurity affects everyone.

"It's working families. It's seniors," she said. "So if you're at a job and you can donate, it's so important to do so."

"Maybe it's not today, but Christmas is right around the corner. Think about families when different celebrations come around because not every family gets to have the privilege of having that dinner that we're going to sit down and enjoy."

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope is located at 355 Church Street.

Donations can be dropped off to the UHC Hub of Opportunities Food Bank at 6955 Cantelon Drive weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.