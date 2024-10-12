Accused drug trafficker arrested by Windsor police
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a 37-year-old man, who is accused of drug trafficking, for violating his bail conditions.
In January, the man was released on bail while facing more than 12 criminal charges. The charges included four counts of trafficking of a controlled substance, seven counts of possessing a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime.
The man’s bail conditions included house arrest and electric monitoring.
An investigation was launched by the WPS bail compliance officers. Through the investigation, officers said they learned the suspect was breaching their bail conditions.
On Friday, the man was found and arrested in the 2500 block of Ouellette Avenue.
He now faces a charge for failure to comply with a release order.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Report says at least 55 children died or disappeared at B.C. residential school
A British Columbia First Nation says at least 55 children died or disappeared while attending a residential school near Williams Lake, more than triple the number recorded for the institution in the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation memorial register.
A vehicle dropping off a shooting victim struck 3 nurses, critically wounding 1
A vehicle fleeing a Philadelphia hospital after dropping off a gunshot victim early Saturday struck three nurses who were trying to treat the patient, injuring one critically, authorities said.
‘I’ll make sure you live forever': Bill Vigars, the publicist responsible for promoting Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope passes away
It’s time for someone else to carry the torch for the Marathon of Hope (MOH).
Murder charges for two men in connection with Old Montreal fire
Two young men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal fire in Old Montreal that killed Léonor Geraudie, 43, and her daughter Vérane Reynaud-Geraudie on Oct. 4.
Longueuil woman charged after 10-year-old boy scalded with boiling water
A woman from Montreal's South Shore appeared in court on Friday on charges of aggravated assault after allegedly scalding a 10-year-old boy with boiling water more than one week ago.
Possible Listeria contamination leads to the recall of Rana brand sauce: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Rana brand Tagliatelle Seasoned White Chicken and Mushroom sauce, citing possible Listeria contamination.
5 things not to say to a grieving friend
It’s almost impossible to know what to say to someone in the throes of grief. We all want to say something comforting. Very few of us know what that is.
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
Study finds too many Quebec seniors being overprescribed inappropriate medications
A Montreal study found that many seniors are being overprescribed inappropriate medications.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
What was lost - and found - after devastating Brantford club fire
Days after flames ripped through three units of the Mohawk Plaza, the club is still coming to terms with the loss.
-
Possible Listeria contamination leads to the recall of Rana brand sauce: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Rana brand Tagliatelle Seasoned White Chicken and Mushroom sauce, citing possible Listeria contamination.
-
Joint forces' operation leads to seizure of 3.6 million unstamped cigarettes: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police West Region Highway Safety Division, Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team and the Ministry of Finance were involved in a joint forces operation on Thursday.
London
-
‘I’ll make sure you live forever': Bill Vigars, the publicist responsible for promoting Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope passes away
It’s time for someone else to carry the torch for the Marathon of Hope (MOH).
-
Possible Listeria contamination leads to the recall of Rana brand sauce: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Rana brand Tagliatelle Seasoned White Chicken and Mushroom sauce, citing possible Listeria contamination.
-
Western Mustangs cruise past Varsity Blues ahead of regular season finale next week
The Mustangs made quick work of Toronto in a rare Friday night OUA Football game.
Barrie
-
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash
OPP are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Caledon early Saturday morning that resulted in the death of the driver.
-
Local teen chases unique world record
13-year-old Jackson Fuller is attempting to set the record for most miles travelled in an ATV within 24 hours this weekend, chasing it by lapping around the Orillia & District Agricultural Society (ODAS) Park circuit outside Orillia.
-
Multi-vehicle crash sends five to hospital
OPP continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash that occurred midday Saturday in the City of Kawartha Lakes, resulting in five needing treatment for various injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
On Thanksgiving weekend, police remind drivers to keep their eyes on the road
Even on an average day, the intersection of Highway 17 at Highway 6 near Espanola is busy, but it’s especially steady on a Friday before a long weekend.
-
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
-
Government spending on flights for Canadians fleeing the Middle East unpopular, Nanos survey finds
Amid escalating violence in the Middle East, a majority of surveyed Canadians say they don't believe the costs associated with Canadians fleeing the region should be funded solely by the government.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Two charged in recent Blind River suspicious death probe
Two people are facing multiple charges after a dead person was brought to North Shore Health Network in Blind River this summer.
-
New Sault committee looks to crack down on graffiti
A closer look at preventing graffiti will be looked at in Sault Ste. Marie, after a string of offensive displays by one man, including spray painting anti-Indigenous language and painting over the pride crosswalk.
-
On Thanksgiving weekend, police remind drivers to keep their eyes on the road
Even on an average day, the intersection of Highway 17 at Highway 6 near Espanola is busy, but it’s especially steady on a Friday before a long weekend.
Ottawa
-
Man found dead after ATV crash in Gananoque River
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after was found dead in a single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash.
-
Ottawa firefighters rescue person who fell down ventilation shaft
Firefighters help to rescue a person that fell over through the sidewalk into a ventilation shaft in downtown Ottawa on Saturday.
-
Possible Listeria contamination leads to the recall of Rana brand sauce: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Rana brand Tagliatelle Seasoned White Chicken and Mushroom sauce, citing possible Listeria contamination.
Toronto
-
‘Deeply troubling’: Jewish girls’ school in North York hit by gunfire for the second time
Toronto police are investigating after a Jewish girls' school in North York was hit by gunfire for the second time this year.
-
Highway 401 in Whitby closed due to collision
Police have closed Highway 401 in Whitby due to a collision.
-
Parents across GTA warned by some private daycares that they may pull out of $10-a-day program
Parents at some private, for-profit daycares across the GTA are being warned that their fees could soon be doubling as operators consider pulling out of the national $10-a-day child-care program.
Montreal
-
Murder charges for two men in connection with Old Montreal fire
Two young men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal fire in Old Montreal that killed Léonor Geraudie, 43, and her daughter Vérane Reynaud-Geraudie on Oct. 4.
-
Asylum seeker advocates tired of Quebec rhetoric aimed at refugees
For months, Premier Francois Legault has said Quebec has too many people crossing the border and has demanded that the federal government step in to send them to other provinces.
-
More and bigger spiders noticeable in Montreal this fall
Spiders are larger and more visible in the Montreal area in the fall as they prepare to lay their eggs before the cold winter months.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed online
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
-
Former Winnipeg teacher charged with voyeurism, child pornography offences after videos filmed in change room seized
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.
-
'This is something special': Tec Voc Hornets taking Winnipeg high school football league by storm
Tec Voc has started 6-0 – leading the AAA division as the only undefeated team.
Edmonton
-
Witnesses wanted in suspicious death near High Level Bridge
A man's death is under investigation after he was found critically injured on the LRT foot path near the High Level Bridge on Friday night.
-
Alberta's school cell phone ban has been in place for one month. Here's how families and staff think it's going
CTV News Edmonton spoke with two families, as well as Edmonton's public and Catholic school divisions, about the first month of school with Alberta's school cellphone ban.
-
Man killed by suspected impaired driver near Leduc
A pedestrian was killed and a man was arrested after a suspected impaired driving crash on Highway 39 east of Leduc early Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary Public Library locations closed due to cybersecurity breach
Calgary Public Library (CPL) locations closed early on Friday following a cyber attack.
-
University of Calgary art show celebrates work of LGBTQ newcomers
Young LGBTQ newcomers to Canada are expressing themselves through art in a new exhibition at the University of Calgary.
-
Wranglers comeback stalls as Canucks win 4-3 at ‘Dome
After a slow start, the Wranglers fought back before falling to the Abbotsford Canucks 4-3 in their home opener Friday night at the Saddledome.
Regina
-
Hazardous material spilled on Highway 46 near Balgonie, Sask., drivers asked to use caution
White Butte RCMP and local fire services are responding to a fertilizer spill on Highway 46 and the overpass near Balgonie, Sask. on Saturday afternoon.
-
Riders one win away from securing home playoff game
There is a lot on the line in Saturday’s matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions as a Rider win will secure them a home playoff game.
-
Here's a complete candidate list for Regina's upcoming civic, school board elections
Regina will vote for a new mayor, city council and public and separate school board trustees on Nov. 13.
Vancouver
-
Bomb threat sent to BC NDP campaign office on Vancouver Island
A BC NDP campaign office in Campbell River received a bomb threat Friday afternoon, according to the party.
-
'Remarkable' free Vancouver festival showcases 'outsider' art
Dozens of "outsider" artists are bringing their work to the Roundhouse Community Arts and Recreation Centre in Yaletown this weekend.
-
Fleeing suspect ran into traffic and got hit, IIO investigating, Victoria police say
A theft suspect who ran into traffic in an attempt to escape Victoria police Friday afternoon was struck by a civilian vehicle and taken to hospital, police say.
Vancouver Island
-
Bomb threat sent to BC NDP campaign office on Vancouver Island
A BC NDP campaign office in Campbell River received a bomb threat Friday afternoon, according to the party.
-
Fleeing suspect ran into traffic and got hit, IIO investigating, Victoria police say
A theft suspect who ran into traffic in an attempt to escape Victoria police Friday afternoon was struck by a civilian vehicle and taken to hospital, police say.
-
Report says at least 55 children died or disappeared at B.C. residential school
A British Columbia First Nation says at least 55 children died or disappeared while attending a residential school near Williams Lake, more than triple the number recorded for the institution in the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation memorial register.
Atlantic
-
Person of interest located in Nova Scotia homicide investigation
Halifax Regional Police located a person of interest in relation to a homicide.
-
EXCLUSIVE: 'We were privileged to be friends with our sister': Family mourns murdered N.S. woman
More than a month after the murder of Nova Scotia woman Esther Jones, her family continues to grapple with the loss.
-
Multiple Vehicle Collision near Wolfville, N.S.
A multiple vehicle collision took place Saturday morning on Hwy. 101 in Nova Scotia.
N.L.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.