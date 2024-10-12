WINDSOR
    • St. Clair men's baseball team undefeated heading into final regular season game

    The St. Clair Saints have swept the Seneca Sting and improved their regular season record to 16-0 on Friday.

    A doubleheader was played at Lacasse Park in Tecumseh, where the Saints used a mercy shortened 14-0 win in the first game, followed by a 6-4 comeback win over the Sting in the second.

    Cody Moore of LaSalle picked up his second win of the season as the starter for St. Clair in game one. He gave up three hits over five innings, adding a strikeout.

    Rowan Glasgow, also of LaSalle, and Josh Anderson of Ajax homered and had two hits each in the win.

    In the second game, the Saints gave up three runs in the top of the sixth inning, giving Seneca a 4-3 lead.

    St. Clair hung on for a comeback win in the seventh. St. Clair said the team only had three hits in the game, but 11-base-on-balls and three errors from the Sting benefitted them.

    Comin Robinson of Windsor had a double and three RBI for St. Clair. Cameron Beale of LaSalle picked up his first collegiate win with the Saints as the reliever. Tyler Brown-Amlin of Windsor collected the save after retiring the final out and worked out of a Seneca bases loaded jam.

    The St. Clair Saints men’s baseball team hosts Humber on Saturday in the final game of the regular season.

    • Local teen chases unique world record

      13-year-old Jackson Fuller is attempting to set the record for most miles travelled in an ATV within 24 hours this weekend, chasing it by lapping around the Orillia & District Agricultural Society (ODAS) Park circuit outside Orillia.

    • Multi-vehicle crash sends five to hospital

      OPP continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash that occurred midday Saturday in the City of Kawartha Lakes, resulting in five needing treatment for various injuries.

