An Essex County marina will be flying a blue flag this summer.

The Town of Essex’s Colchester Harbour Marina will be the first marina on Lake Erie to receive the prestigious international eco-certification.



“The Blue Flag is a symbol of a community’s commitment to have a marina that both protects the environment and provides boaters with great facilities and services,” said Brett Tryon, Blue Flag Program manager with Environmental Defence. "We're so pleased to give Colchester Harbour Marina its first Blue Flag.”



Doug Sweet, director of community services in Essex says the town is very proud of the designation.

“Our staff members work very hard to ensure that the marina remains clean and safe for everyone,” says Sweet.



A record number of 27 beaches and eight marinas across Canada will fly the Blue Flag this summer.

To receive a Blue Flag, beaches and marinas must meet high international standards in water quality, environmental management, environmental education, and safety and services.

Other sites also flying the flag for the first time this year are Outlet Beach at Sandbanks Provincial Park and Moonlight Beach in Sudbury, Ont.



“Millions of people around the world look for the Blue Flag when choosing a marina or beach to visit. And there’s a good reason for that,” said Tryon. “A Blue Flag means that a marina or beach is clean, sustainably managed, and meets high safety standards. It is truly a symbol of excellence.”



The Blue Flag is administered in Canada by Environmental Defence and is managed internationally by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). More than 4,000 beaches and marinas in 47 countries fly the Blue Flag. This year marks the 30th year for the program internationally.







