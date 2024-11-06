WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Arrest warrant issued for stabbing suspect: WPS

    Skylar Scott. (Source: Windsor police/X). Skylar Scott. (Source: Windsor police/X).
    The Windsor Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in connection to Monday’s downtown stabbing.

    Just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday, police were called to an assault in progress near Pelissier Street and Erie Street West.

    Officers said they found a 38-year-old man who sustained life-threatening injuries. They were taken to hospital.

    The WPS said through an investigation, it was learned a verbal argument took place between the victim and two men.

    “After exchanging words, the confrontation escalated into a physical altercation when the two suspects stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife and struck him with a metal pole,” read a news release.

    The suspects have been identified as 30-year-old Skylar Scott and 39-year-old Jeffrey Major.

    Scott is wanted on a warrant for assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a dangerous weapon.

    He is described as an Indigenous man, around 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build and long, black curly hair in a ponytail.

    He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and beige pants or shorts.

    Major was arrested on Tuesday in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue. He is facing charges for assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.

    Nearby residents and businesses are asked to check dashcam and security footage between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. for related evidence.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4830.

    Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers here or via phone at 519-258-8477.

