WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Over $65,000 in drugs seized after suspects arrested in east Windsor

    Windsor police have arrested two suspects and seized over $65,000 in drugs. (Source: Windsor police) Windsor police have arrested two suspects and seized over $65,000 in drugs. (Source: Windsor police)
    Share

    Windsor police have arrested two suspects and seized over $65,000 in drugs.

    Officers located and arrested two suspects outside a business in east Windsor on Tuesday, following an investigation by the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS).

    Police seized 249 grams of fentanyl, 29 grams of crack cocaine, and nine grams of crystal methamphetamine from the suspects.

    Police then executed a search warrant at a Walkerville residence. With assistance from K9 Rolex, officers seized 10 bottles of methadone, three oxycodone tablets, two clonazepam tablets, and a canister of bear spray. Police also executed a search warrant on the suspects’ vehicle and seized a pair of brass knuckles.

    The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $66,832.

    The first suspect has been charged with:

    • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl
    • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crack cocaine
    • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine
    • Possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely methadone
    • Possession of a prohibited weapon

    The second suspect has been charged with:

    • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl (x 2)
    • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crack cocaine
    • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    4 ways in which Donald Trump's election was historic

    Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News