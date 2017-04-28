

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are seeking a male suspect following reports of counterfeit currency being used at two separate businesses.

The incidents took place at a convenience store in the 2700 block of Howard Avenue and at a restaurant in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East on April 20, 2017.

According to police the suspect allegedly passed counterfeit US $50 bills.

Please are asking the public to contact them if they recognize the suspect in the picture (above) provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com