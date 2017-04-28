Featured
Police seek suspect in counterfeit currency investigation
Windsor police issued this photo of a suspect alleged to have used counterfeit currency at two different locations on April 20, 2017.
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, April 28, 2017 5:47AM EDT
Windsor police are seeking a male suspect following reports of counterfeit currency being used at two separate businesses.
The incidents took place at a convenience store in the 2700 block of Howard Avenue and at a restaurant in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East on April 20, 2017.
According to police the suspect allegedly passed counterfeit US $50 bills.
Please are asking the public to contact them if they recognize the suspect in the picture (above) provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Chatham motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after crash
- Group says hospital funding shouldn’t be seen as site endorsement
- Ontario budget: Free drug plan for people under 25, more child care spaces
- Billions in health care in balanced Ontario budget
- Windsor electrician remembered ahead of National Day of Mourning