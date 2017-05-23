

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for a male driver and two female passengers after a car crashed intoa Wyandotte Street business.

Officers were called to the area of Wyandotte Street East at Ellrose Avenue for a hit and run motor vehicle collision on Saturday at about 8:45 p.m.

Police say a silver Pontiac Grand Prix was partially embedded in the wall of a business located in the 4400 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Both airbags were deployed, the car was still running and it was unoccupied. Officers learned that this vehicle was reported stolen earlier in Windsor.

Officers spoke to a complainant who advised that he was driving his vehicle eastbound on Wyandotte Street East when he observed the Pontiac Grand Prix travelling northbound on Ellrose Avenue pull out right in front of him, resulting in the collision.

The Pontiac allegedly then continued and struck the wall of the business causing extensive damage.

The driver and two passengers were seen getting out of the vehicle and running westbound from the scene of the accident.

The male was described as white, 20-25 years old, shaved head, wearing light coloured clothing and a baseball hat. One of the female passengers was described as white, 5'8, 20-25 years old, long dark hair, and wearing a black sweater.

There was no report of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com