With the deadline only a day away, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says about 1,100 high school students face suspension due to incomplete immunization records.

The health unit handed out formal suspension notices almost a month ago to 3,589 Grade 11 and 12 students with incomplete records.

The notice advised students of which vaccine(s) were missing, how to get in touch with the health unit to provide updated information, and how to book an appointment for immunization to avoid suspension on Feb. 28, 2017.

After the deadline, students with incomplete records will be suspended from school for up to 20 days.

WECHU offers immunization clinics to school-aged children at both the Windsor and Leamington offices by appointment. These clinics are free and a health card is not required. To book an appointment call 519-258-2146 ext. 1222.