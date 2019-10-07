Three St. Clair College students killed in a Lambton County crash have been identified by Ontario Provincial Police.

Harpreet Kour, Gurvinder Singh and Tanveer Singh, all 19-year-old students from India, died in a violent single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours on Friday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at Oil Heritage Road between Aberfeldy Line and Gum Bed Line in Dawn-Euphemia Township at around 1:30 a.m.

All three students were confirmed dead at the scene but the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Investigators say none of the deceased were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Earlier, OPP had been looking to speak with the driver or occupants of a red vehicle a moving utility van, which may have been in the area of the collision.

- With files from CTV London's Gerry Dewan