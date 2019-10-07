Three St. Clair College students killed in crash in Lambton County
An OPP officer works at the scene of a crash that left three people dead in Oil Springs, Ont. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 4:43PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 7, 2019 6:17PM EDT
Three St. Clair College students killed in a Lambton County crash have been identified by Ontario Provincial Police.
Harpreet Kour, Gurvinder Singh and Tanveer Singh, all 19-year-old students from India, died in a violent single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours on Friday.
Emergency crews responded to the scene at Oil Heritage Road between Aberfeldy Line and Gum Bed Line in Dawn-Euphemia Township at around 1:30 a.m.
All three students were confirmed dead at the scene but the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Investigators say none of the deceased were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Earlier, OPP had been looking to speak with the driver or occupants of a red vehicle a moving utility van, which may have been in the area of the collision.
- With files from CTV London's Gerry Dewan